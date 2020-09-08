Hoffman House restaurant temporarily closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Hoffman House Restaurant is temporarily closing due to the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant posted signage on its doors that read, “Due to these challenging times of staff shortages and reduced business, Hoffman House is temporarily closing its doors.”

The Scoreboard Sports Bar is remaining open for lunch and dinner.

Hoffman House and Scoreboard are located within the Holiday Inn at 7550 E State St.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

