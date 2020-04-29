Hoffman House sells famous fried bread to benefit local small businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Following the example set by Edwards Apple Orchard, the Hoffman House sold its famous fried bread and honey butter on Wednesday, with a portion of the proceeds going to support the stateline’s small businesses.

The restaurant sold their treat by the dozen, with the money going to the United Way’s Emerging Needs Fund, which helps keeps the community running during the pandemic.

Hoffman House owner, Michael Prosser, said he got the idea after Edwards Apple Orchard opened up to sell their apple cider donuts to benefit Miss Carly’s homeless shelter.

“Edwards Apple Orchard and their family is fantastic,” Prosser said. “They had a great turnout and response, and it’s for a great cause, and I go, ‘You know what? Let’s do something similar.’ So, I’m using my fried bread as a pad for that.”

Wednesday’s sale ended at 3 p.m., but Prosser says he may do it weekly.

