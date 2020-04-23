Hoffman House to sell its fried bread on Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Hoffman House will be selling its fried bread on Wednesday to help local non-profits.

Some of the proceeds will go to the United Way of Rock River Valley’s COVID-19 Emerging Needs Fund.

The fried bread will be available at 7550 E State St from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10.

The bread will only be available for curbside pick up.

The United Way has already given out one round of grants.

Some of the beneficiaries include the YMCA of Rock River Valley, which received $2,600 to help provide healthcare for first responders, health care workers, and other essential employees.

The Rockford Rescue Mission also benefited, receiving $10,000 to purchase new, germ-resistant mattresses.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

