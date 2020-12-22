Home buyers will soon have to shop new construction in Rockford as homes selling quickly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recent housing data show more people are planting their roots in the Forest City, with both new construction and pre-existing homes selling quickly.

According to November housing statistics from the Rockford Area Realtors, a home in the Rockford area lasts just 31 days on the market, on average.

“With our overall housing inventory half of what it was last year, it’s so incredibly low that people will have to start turning to new construction if they wanna move into a new home,” said Rockford Area Realtor CEO Connor Brown.

Homebuilder Chris Youssi said he built a home in Rockford, set to be completed in the Spring, and had no intention of selling it, but that changed when he received an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“We initially built this as an office model, where we can showcase our product, and then someone came in wanting to purchase it. We agreed to sell it to them with the condition that, when it’s finished, we want to have it open for a weekend,” Youssi said.

Brown says he expects the trend will carry over into the new year. And, he said there are perks to buying a new home.

“Traditionally, new construction [sells for] 20% more than a comparable, existing home, but the advantage of having a new construction home is: everything is brand new. Many times, you can pick out the fixtures and finishing, based off of your tastes,” he said.

