Home Depot donates N95 masks to KSB Hospital, Janesville firefighters

(WTVO) — Home Depot has been donating its entire stock of N95 masks to frontline workers, with KSB Hospital and the Janesville Fire Department as some of the local recipients.

Home Depot said it stopped all sales of N95 masks in its stores and would be donating its entire stock to first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee County is reporting 5 cases of COVID-19. The latest person to test positive is a person in their 60’s. The Lee County Health Department says 15 test results are still pending, and 7 people are in quarantine.

Lee County also received an “F” score for social distancing, according to the Unacast social distancing scoreboard, which collects anonymous data from cellphones.

Rock County scored a “D” for social distancing. Officials there are reporting 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2 deaths.

