ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — GiGi’s Playhouse in Rockford, which works with people with Down Syndrome, is getting a makeover.

Teams from Home Depot gave the building, located at 8801 N 2nd Street, a new look, with a fresh coat of paint and new furniture.

Executive director Karen Carlson said, “Working at the Playhouse, day in and day out, I know that community is the life blood of what we do here, so without an active response from our community members — being Home Depot today — we could not do what we do.”

GiGi’s Playhouse’s mission is to inspire and empower individuals with Down Syndrome to succeed in life.

All of its services are provided for free.

Home Depot’s Operations Assistant Manager Margaret Rivera said the goal of the makeover is to make the space bright, friendly, and useable.

“We’re making their space beautiful, so we are painting new rooms we are painting white, purple, exciting colors for all the participants that do come through,” she said. “We are also renovating their classrooms. Now they are going to have full chalkboard walls so that they can write and learn and read from.”

Home Depot is also donating “building kits” to some of the people GiGi’s playhouse helps.

“We want to make sure that they not only knew we are renovating the space for them, but we also we want them to be a part of Home Depot. We want them to know they are family outside of here,” Rivera said.

Carlson said everyone is excited for the final result.

“All these people are coming together, giving a whole day to us for the betterment of our participants, so they can reach for their best and learn and grow and thrive, is amazing to us,” she said.

GiGi’s Playhouse will also have a donor wall, to give credit to some of the volunteers who helped over the years to make the Playhouse possible.