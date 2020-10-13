Home hit with a bullet near Auburn Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:15 p.m., Rockford police were called to the area of Auburn Street and Price Street for a reported shooting.

Officials say that several shots were exchanged between two vehicles. No one was reported to be hurt but a nearby home was struck.

Ahh Discharge investigation Auburn St/Price St House struck 1 time no injuries. Several shots fired two vehicles involved. On going investigation please stay clear of the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 12, 2020

No word on a suspect.

