FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 77-year-old Freeport man was the victim of a home invasion after two men entered his house and attacked him, stealing his money.

According to the Freeport Police Department, the crime happened in the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspects entered the house through an unlocked door. They then battered the victim and stole cash and two items from the residence, police said.

The victim did not require medical attention, authorities said.

Police added that the victim claims to know the attackers, and two “persons of interest” are being investigated for the crime.