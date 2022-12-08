CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is open to the idea of allowing marijuana home delivery in Illinois.

The Governor made the comments Wednesday while celebrating the opening of the state’s first “social equity licensee” dispensary, a majority Black-owned business, in Chicago.

Illinois set aside “social equity” licenses for minority-owned businesses, as the state says minority communities were the hardest hit by the war on drugs.

Cannabis delivery is available in several states, including Michigan, Florida, and California.

Pritzker said Illinois would have to examine what the impact of home delivery has been in those states before anything could happen.

Proponents of home delivery say consumers are now accustomed to getting everything delivered to their homes.