Homebuyers adjust to using technology to look for real estate during COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One Rockford real estate agent says that open houses in the area have been all but cancelled, but that isn’t stopping people who are looking to buy.

Conor Brown, CEO of Rockford Area Realtors, said, “It is an opportunity to go out and purchase a new home, but it’s probably going to be a little bit different procedure than what they’re used to in the past.”

With health experts recommending social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, real estate agents are finding new ways to sell homes.

“Realtors are utilizing things like Facebook Live to show the property, or they’re uploading a video on YouTube so that people can view the property safely at home,” Brown said.

Michelle Williams, who recently purchased a house, says that while technology can be helpful, she still wanted to take a visit to her prospective new home.

“For me, I’m more of a hands-on person, so I need to actually go into the home, visualize everything, and see if it would fit my needs,” she said.

Brown says that realtors are working with sellers to make sure that anybody who does come into a home stays safe.

“It could be simple steps like limiting the number of people that come into the property,” he said. “That could also mean limiting children from coming into the property, as well as making sure all the doors are open so that they’re not touching doorknobs and things like that.”

Brown says if people are willing to adapt to the changes, it could help them save money in the long run.

“Interest rates have made it incredibly attractive to purchase a new home,” he said.

Brown thinks a prolonged stay-at-home order could lead to an increase in homes available on the market but says it’s too early to gauge the full impact of COVID-19 on the real estate market.

