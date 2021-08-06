Homeless man charged with armed robbery to Rockford Comfort Inn, Freeport motel and gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 19-year-old Joseph Williams, Jr. on charges that he conducted an armed robbery at the Comfort Inn at 7392 Argus Drive.

According to police, Williams pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money around 2 p.m. on July 22nd.

Investigators were able to identify him as the suspect, and arrested him on July 29th, in the 3800 block of 11th Street.

Williams is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. Court record list him as a homeless resident of Rockford, but Freeport Police identified him earlier this week as a resident of Biloxi, Missouri.

Williams is also charged in Stephenson County with armed robberies in Freeport, including to a Shell Gas Station on July 11th and a Super 8 Motel on July 19th.