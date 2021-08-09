Homeless residents say free haircuts from Loves Park barber shop give ‘sense of confidence’

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Loves Park barber shop offered free haircuts for the homeless on Monday.

“This is the best thing that’s happened since I’ve been out here, homeless. And I got my name on my head!” said Regina Ganaway, who says 2021 has been a challenging year.

“For the past two months, I’ve been sleeping right here, in the doorway of the church,” she said.

Ganaway, along with several other homeless who were in need of haircuts were able to go to the Church of the Apostolic Road on 7th Street today.

Stylists from Brent’s Barber’s Shop, 5611 N 2nd St, provided the free service, and the church provided food and professional clothing for those wanting to look for a job.

“On such a rainy day, I’d say it’s pretty awesome that people are still coming out, especially those that don’t have shelter, that are coming in soaking wet, and they’re happy and thankful that we’re still doing it,” said owner Brent Beehler.

All those who came in on Monday said they were happy with their results.

Brian Lego, a homeless resident, said, “I haven’t looked this good since I was 30 years old!”

That sentiment was echoed by Oscar Strum, who said, “It’s long overdue, for me, to try…to look like a human again, and Brent’s did it for me, and now I look fabulous.”

Many said the haircuts gave them a sense of confidence they didn’t have before.

“We all need to get our hair cut, from one time to another, and just feel good about yourself,” Strum said. “I’m happy today, so the next person that comes one down, I’m sure they’ll be feeling the same way I’m feeling.”

Ganaway said she’s thankful for those who show they care, saying her day was made by getting a personalized hair cut with her initials on it.

“I feel really good. I feel refreshed today. It’s the first time anybody’s been in my hair, other than my sister. I had to make it look good,” she said.

Brent’s Barber Shop says they plan on doing more events such as this in the future.