CHANA, Ill. (WTVO) — A suspect in a home invasion was shot by a resident in Chana early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of E. Fowler Road around 1:11 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the offender had been shot in the lower abdomen by someone living at the residence, authorities said.

The man was taken to the Rochelle airport and flown to Saint Anthony’s in Rockford via Life Flight helicopter.

Police said the suspect is in critical but stable condition. The incident is under investigation, police said, adding that charges are possible.