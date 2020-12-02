Homeowner beaten, robbed by three suspects in Rockford home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for three suspects involved in a violent home invasion Tuesday night.

According to police, the suspects forced their way into a home in the 2200 block of 7th Avenue around 9:45 p.m., forced the two adult victims into a bedroom and placed them on the floor at gunpoint. Police say one of the victims said he was pistol-whipped by one of the suspects.

The robbers then took various keys, bank cards and and employee identification badge, police said.

The victims described two of the suspects as black males, in their mid-20’s, both around 5’10, and with thin builds. The third suspect was of an unknown race, approximately 6′, 230 lbs, police said.

MORE HEADLINES: