HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — State regulators made their long-awaited decision Wednesday on which Chicago suburban town, and Homewood and East Hazel Crest hit the jackpot.

The two towns are partnering with Wind Creek Hospitality for a 64,000 square foot casino. A four-diamond hotel with restaurants and an entertainment center will be built as well.

The Town of Matteson was the other finalist.

The project is expected to create 800 full-time jobs once the casino is operating.