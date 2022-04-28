ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Hononegah High School has ranked at #76 out of 673 public high schools in Illinois, placing among the best in the state, according to US News and World Report.

Hononegah was the only high school in the northern Illinois area to place within the top 100 in the 2022 study, which evaluated schools based on where “students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math, reading and science state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.”

Hononegah ranked #1,620 in the national rankings, but #1 in the Rockford Metro Area High Schools.

Other local schools ranked as follows:

#161 – Auburn

#164 – Pecatonica

#169 – Stillman Valley

#179 – Byron

#221 – Dixon

#236 – Harlem

#241 – Oregon

#289 – South Beloit Sr

#305 – North Boone

U.S. News’ report gave Hononegah students a 35.2 out of 100 possible score for test scores and college readiness, with a 94% graduation rate, which is above the state median.