Hononegah students to give virtual performance of ‘Alice and Wonderland’

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Hononegah High School have come up with a novel way of performing this year’s school play, by hosting a virtual performance online.

“This story is about more than the story of Alice in Wonderland. This is the story of Hononegah Community High School Theater students demonstrating what is possible even during a pandemic. One of the great qualities of theater is that the theater always finds a way to make it work, and we did!” officials said in a statment.

School officials say the play will be broadcast Friday, November 6th at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 7th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 8th at 2 p.m.

High school webpage link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/hononegah-high-school-rockton-il

Facebook link https://www.facebook.com/HononegahCommunityHighSchool/

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

