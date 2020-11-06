Hononegah theater students perform virtual ‘Alice in Wonderland’ this weekend

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Hononegah High School theater students are set to put on a show unlike any they’ve ever done before.

The title is familiar: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

But, the way the story will be told will be different this year, as the theater troupe has had to adjust to limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Actors will social distance but interact as if they’re next to each other during a virtual performance.

Hononegah senior Jenna Koroll says that, although it was difficult, the experience proved the team could overcome adversity.

“We all, obviously, developed really strong teamwork skills because we, obviously, had to work together to develop this. And I think it was just a wonderful learning experience to learn [and] overcome challenges that come to you in life,” she said.

School officials say the play will be broadcast Friday, November 6th at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 7th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 8th at 2 p.m.

High school webpage link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/hononegah-high-school-rockton-il

Facebook link https://www.facebook.com/HononegahCommunityHighSchool/

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

