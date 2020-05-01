Hononegah wants Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Hononegah High School administrators have made a bid to be the home for Rock Valley College’s new Advanced Technology Center.

Administrators say the facility would be built across the street from the high school, on the site of the old Rockton Grade School.

RVC originally planned to put the center in the old Barber Colman facility on Rockford’s South Main Street, but college administrators pulled out of that project.

The next focus was to build the ATC in downtown Rockford, in the Rockford Register Star building.

Now, the college has put out a request for proposals from interested communities and developers.

RVC has proposed a 20-year lease on the ATC, with an option of two 10-year renewals.

