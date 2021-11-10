Honoring Winnebago County Veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Veteran’s Day is Thursday, when the country honors those who served.

Several local veterans groups, as well as Winnebago County Board Members, were recognized for their service on Tuesday night. At the county board meeting, Chairman Joe Chiarelli requested Board Member Aaron Booker to preside over the meeting. Booker served in both the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.

Chiarelli then gave Board Member Fred Wescott the “Chairman’s Service Excellence Award” for Wescott’s work honoring those who fought for the country. Wescott made more than 2,000 personalized wooden plaques for local veterans.

“This labor of love perhaps comes from his father, who served in the Marines and the Army, reminding him to always thank a Veteran” Booker said. “Fred, we are privileged to have you not only as a county board member, but as an upstanding member of our community.”