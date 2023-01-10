DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was national “Save the Eagles Day” across the nation, but it was just a regular day at the office for one local non-profit.

Hoo Haven has been working to keep the national bird safe since 2005, and a little help can go a long way. Between rescues and rehabilitation, the work can often feel like an uphill battle.

However, Karen Herdklotz, director of Hoo Haven, said that there is nothing like setting those eagles free once they have healed.

“We love to go to schools and groups, and it doesn’t matter if you’re five or 105, and to help people understand that Mother Earth belongs to all of us and we are all responsible to make it better,” Herdklotz said.

Hoo Haven has rescued and released almost 150 eagles since 2005. Herdklotz said that the bond between animals and humans is vital.

“The people help the animals, the animals in turn help the people,” she said. “We do community service hours here, and it’s amazing to see kids, or even adults, come in who normally would be a little cranky, you know, or whatever, but they’re here working with the animals. They get along.”

The non-profit recently received an eagle who had possibly been hit by a train, according to authorities. The staff hops to set it free in the spring, but Hoo Haven’s mission is not possible without the community.

It depends on donated items like blankets and towels. The non-profit has also used 2,000 pounds of deer meat donated by the public.

“If anyone has regular bath towels, they don’t have to be perfect, but we’ve been going through 500 to 800 towels this year,” Herdklotz said.

Residents interested in donating or volunteering at Hoo Haven can find more information on their website.