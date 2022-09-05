ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The annual youth basketball tournament, HoopStars, returned to the UW Sports Factory on Monday after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-five teams, consisting of more than 100 players, took part.

HoopStars is a three-on-three tournament for players in 3rd through 8th Grade

Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) created the tournament in 2013, saying he wanted to provide a family-friendly event to fill the void left by the departure of the On the Waterfront music festival.

“One thing that’s cool about this tournament, you look across the courts — kids from all over the community, not one part of town — and the diversity this tournament brings is another positive thing for this community,” he said. “There aren’t’ a lot of events, necessarily, where you see kids from all different parts of town, at one place. So, I think we do a really good job of inviting kids from all over town, different backgrounds, here at one place, competing against each other and having a good time.”

Each player received a free t-shirt.