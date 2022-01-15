Hooters in Rockford closed due to fire damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A minor fire late Friday night at the Hooters location in Rockford caused the restaurant to close for repairs. All employees and customers were able to get out of the building safely after the fire broke out around 10:48 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within two minutes of the emergency call. They found light smoke coming from an interior wall. Crews used saws and other tools to open the wall and extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The city building and health departments were notified.