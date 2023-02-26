BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis shut down the Belvidere Assembly Plant for weeks at a time during and after the pandemic due to a shortage of chips needed in their cars.

There has been speculation that it could turn into an electric vehicle manufacturer, similar to what Rivian did when it retooled the old Mitsubishi plant in Central Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker even came to Belvidere last year, touting EV credits for any company to make the cars in Illinois. He signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” in December, offering additional incentives.

Tuesday is the last day for the Belvidere Assembly Plant.