Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show coming to Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Families and fans of all ages can experience the thrill of seeing the Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life at the BMO Harris Bank Center next year.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live event will visit Rockford on March 4th – 6th for for 4 performances in a full-sized, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience.

Showtimes are:

Friday, March 4, 2022 – 7:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 5p.m.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 – 12:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 10:00a.m.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 – 7:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 5p.m.

Sunday, March 6, 2022 – 2:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 12p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster or in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.