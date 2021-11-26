Hours and Dates: Rockford’s Festival of Lights begins 32nd year

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford’s annual holiday tradition, the Festival of Lights, begins its 32nd year Friday night at Sinnissippi Park.

Organizers say there are over 100 displays as part of this year’s show, including ten that are brand new.

Others have been restrung to shine brighter than before.

Visitors will also have a chance to meet with Santa on most weekends, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival of lights will run at the following times:

Friday, November 26th – Sunday, November 28th from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, December 2nd – Sunday, December 5th from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, December 9th – Sunday, December 12th from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, December 16th – Sunday, December 19th from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, December 20th – Thursday, December 23rd from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, December 24th and Saturday, December 25th for 24 hours

Sunday, December 26th from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, December 31st from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.