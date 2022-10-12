FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said they are seeking the public’s help to catch a man who fired shots at houses and cars at W. Clark and N. Cherry on Tuesday.

According to police, a black male suspect, wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants, was seen running across the street, firing shots as he ran. A home in the 200 block of N. Cherry Avenue and a parked car in the 300 block of W. Clark Street.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.