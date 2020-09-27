House catches fire from nearby fire pit

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A home catches fire after embers from a fire pit get blown onto the house.
Harlem Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the house on Second Street.
Officials said no one was injured.
