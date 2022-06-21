ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A house was demolished after suffering only “minor” fire damage Monday after fire officials said they found structural instability and safety concerns.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home at 1607 5th Avenue around 5:32 p.m. and found a garage completely engulfed in flames.

Officials said the house was vacant and the fire crept into the attic. Both fires were put out within 30 minutes, officials said.

No one was injured, and the garage was deemed a total loss.

But, officials determined the entire house had to be torn down due to safety concerns.

The fire caused an estimated $85,000 in damages.