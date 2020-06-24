House hit by bullets, Rockford PD says bedroom with four kids inside was targeted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday around 11:25 p.m., Rockford police officers were called to the 1200 block of Garrison Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When the officers arrived on-scene, they discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire. Investigators say the shots appeared to be directed towards a bedroom occupied by four children.

Officials do not have any details on a suspect. No one was reported injured.

“In the past week, we have seen three separate incidents where children, ranging from

infants to 16-year-olds, have nearly been struck by gunfire,” says Chief Dan O’Shea.

“None of these victims appear to be the intended targets, but gunfire is indiscriminate. I

am hopeful community members will provide information on these incidents so we can

take the violent offenders off the streets.”

Rockford PD also supplied statistics of recent trends on gun violence. In 2020, there have already been more violent incidents than 2019 and are currently at similar numbers as 2018’s totals.

Anyone with information on recent violent crimes can leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

