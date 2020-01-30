House on fire in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in the 2000 block of Rivington Road in Loves Park Thursday morning.

North Park Fire Department was called to the scene around 11 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival, fire officials said.

The house was abandoned, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

