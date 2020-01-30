House on fire in Loves Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in the 2000 block of Rivington Road in Loves Park Thursday morning.

North Park Fire Department was called to the scene around 11 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival, fire officials said.

The house was abandoned, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories