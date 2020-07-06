House on fire on Auburn Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department is working to contain a house fire in the 1600 block of Auburn Street as of 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say no one was hurt and the house suffered mostly smoke damage.

DEVELOPING…

