ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local animal shelter is seeing an increase in dogs being given up.

They said that the price of houses right now is keeping more people in apartments, which can lead to some surrendering their pets. Lauren Boothby said that renting an apartment in Rockford for her and her rescue Pitbull Birty felt hopeless, and she had no other option but to surrender her.

“When I adopted Birt, I think she saved me more than I saved her,” Boothby said. “She was one of the best companions I ever had.”

Four-year-old Birty was living the life with her rescue mom nine months ago, but Boothby said that she now found herself making a difficult decision.

“I couldn’t reach my deadline of finding a house that would take an animal before I had to move, so unfortunately I had to give her back to the shelter,” Boothby said. “If I was okay with being homeless I would have been homeless with her, that’s how much I loved her.”

Birty is now back at the shelter, surrounded by dogs with a similar story. Amber Pinnon is the adoption coordinator at Winnebago County Animal Services, and she said that the housing crisis is causing more and more families to make the same choice as Boothby.

“I do think COVID kind of exacerbated that issue,” Pinnon said. “A lot of people were put out of work, a lot of people are trying to find jobs, and so there were only certain amounts of time where people couldn’t be evicted. That’s now changed and is done, and same with unemployment kind of running out.”

Finding a place to rent can be difficult, but renting a home with a dog is an even bigger hurdle, according to Pinnon.

“So they do have a landlord that they depend on to maybe allow them to have that pet,” she said. “Those are big issues people do face in our community, because many people do rent.”

Birty is now looking for her forever family again, and both Boothby and Pinnon said that home will be one lucky place.

“This is probably one of the most loving dogs I’ve ever experienced,” Boothby said. “She’s one of the animals you’ll look forward to come home to her.”

Birty, along with many other dogs, are available for adoption. More information can be found on Winnebago County Animal Service’s website.