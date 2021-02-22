How buying yourself lunch next month could help educate the Rockford community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Area sandwich shops will serve up sales to help a local non-profit. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s 11th annual ‘Month of Giving.’

During March, a portion of sales will go to the literary council. Machesney Park and Rockford locations are taking part.

On March 31, 100% of sales will be donated during a “Day of Giving.’

The Literary Council provides free reading, writing, and language instruction to local adults.