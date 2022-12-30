(WTVO) — Falling risks greatly increase as winter weather hits the streets.

Experts said that one in every five falls results in a serious injury. Those injuries result in more than three million emergency room visits across the nation. The associated costs added up to $50 billion in 2015.

Experts said that it is best for residents to brace their fall with their hands if they do slip.

“If you don’t do that, your head or your hip are going to take the full impact, and a fractured hip or a traumatic brain injury are far worse than a fractured wrist,” said Shirley Rietdyk, professor at Purdue University.

Residents should slow down when walking, as well as wear appropriate footwear, to avoid a winter fall.