(WTVO) — A strong storm blew through the Rockford area Friday night, knocking down power lines and causing damage to buildings.

Severe weather like this is actually the leading cause of power outages, according to Crisis Equipped. People who are unprepared for these instances might find themselves panicking in the dark.

However, there are ways that people can prepare themselves for when the lights go out.

One way would be to make sure that a car is either gassed up, or charged up, in case a person has to leave in an emergency. Neither gas stations nor charging stations work during a power outage, so residents should be sure that they have these resources already on hand.

Another way is to stock up on food and water. It is unknown how long the power will be out when it shuts off, so residents need to make sure that they have enough food and water to sustain themselves for a while.

Residents should eat perishable foods first before digging into non-perishables.

People should also make sure that they have an emergency kit. This should include many things that do not need power to operate, such as a portable generator or a hand-crank radio. This way, residents can keep an ear on the outer world without worrying about missing out on important updates.

It is also a good idea to keep one light in the house switched on. This way, residents will be able to quickly tell when the power is turned back on.

Residents should also make sure that they have a battery-powered or hand-crank flashlight. This will allow them to safely walk around their house without having to fear tripping over something. Candles can be used to light areas as well, but they should only be used as a last resort.