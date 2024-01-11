ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another winter storm is coming, and it’s expected to drop a good amount of snow in the Stateline.

That means it’s time to get out the snowblower. But how much snow is needs to fall before a snowblower becomes necessary?

At least two inches of snow should be on the ground before considering the snowblower, according to real estate company Rocket Homes.

However, it also depends on what kind of snowblower you have.

“Essentially there are two types of snow blowers. Single-stage is designed to come into direct contact with the ground and is more ideal for paved surfaces,” says Rocket Homes’ Kim Porter.

“Two-stage snow blowers allow you to adjust the height of the blades so that your blower is not coming into direct contact with the ground. You can also adjust the discharge chute (the vessel that shoots out the sucked-up snow) to aim in a safe direction, away from things like cars, windows and people.”

You can likely use a two-stage snowblower in less snow and different terrain because of its customization.