How do I sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting January 25th, Illinois will move into Phase 1B of the statewide coronavirus vaccination plan.

That means all residents over the age of 65 and frontline essential workers, including first responders, teachers, and grocery store workers, will be able to sign up to receive the shot.

Several regional health departments have already started pre-registration for anyone interested in receiving the vaccine.

Winnebago County Health Department has an online registration website.

Health departments in Ogle, Lee, and Stephenson counties have followed suit.

Boone County residents can fill out an online interest form. Officials will then send a link to register for a vaccine appointment at a later date.

Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said patience is key.

“There are others with similar risk categories to you, who may get vaccinated first,” she said. “That doesn’t mean it’s not your turn to be vaccinated. But, the amount of vaccine is so limited that there’s no way to get everyone vaccinated at the same time.”

Experts warn that even after an individual receives both doses of the vaccine, it’s important to still follow some safety precautions to avoid spreading the virus to others.