ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away, and if you’ve been outside the last couple of nights, chances are you’ve heard people celebrating with fireworks.

The holiday can be a frightening time for pets, but there are many things owners can do to help calm their furry, or not-so-furry, friends.

“Be there with them if you can, if you don’t have to gone,” advises Patricia Jo Holm, a veterinarian at Auburn Animal Clinic.

She says that positive reinforcement from a pets owner can help them to de-stress, and potentially learn that they don’t have to be upset by the noise.

If comforting your pet isn’t enough, Dr. Holm recommends turning the television or music on, giving them their favorite treats, and having them wear a calming shirt or “thunder shirt.”

The goal, according to Dr. Holm, is to have the pet in an environment where they feel content and secure.

“Make sure that they’re not in a place where they could hurt themselves. And we don’t recommend putting all pets in a crate or a kennel because some will get worse if they’re locked up in a crate or a kennel.”

If all else fails, ordering anti-anxiety medication from your vet will make a significant difference. Dr. Holm says now is the best time to place an order to ensure the prescription is filled before the holiday.