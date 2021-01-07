How do you talk to kids about what happened at the US Capitol?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The protest at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday will be written about in history books for decades, and a Rockford teacher talked about what he is telling his students about the unprecedented day.

Steve Vaughn teaches Government at Rockford Lutheran School. Before he could even bring up yesterday’s events in class, students began approaching him on Wednesday afternoon wanting to talk about it.

Vaughn said he first wanted to stress to his students that the day’s events are not par for the course when it comes to the democratic process.

He said young people need to know there is a way to discuss important issues in a civil manner.

“We’ve never had a president deny the legitimacy of an election before. It’s not normal. I think this message is getting through to them. I think they understand that, but they’ve never witnessed normalcy, and that’s unfortunate,” he said.

He added, “There’s no excuse for demonizing your opponent. You just tell the truth, and be respectful. And that’s all we can ask.”

