ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Preparing for a winter storms take on a variety of forms — grabbing extra groceries, stocking up on essentials, and taking extra time to plan out chores and errands.

One of those chores we all love is shoveling the driveway after a storm, or using a snowblower for the luckier of us. You may want to get to snow blowing first thing in the morning, but be careful not to draw the ire of neighbors.

Most Rockford residents won’t have to worry about when they crank up the snowblower. Their use is only restricted between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. within 600 feet of any building used for residential or hospital purposes, according to city code.

Machesney Park residents, however, will have to wait a little later. Residents are not allowed to use grounds maintenance equipment between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., according to municipal code. Penalties for violating the code include fines ranging from $25 to $500 dollars, depending on the number of offenses.

Loves Park and Cherry Valley do not have specific times where noise is restricted, however both have ordinances that ban “any loud, unnecessary or unusual noise or any noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others” within their boundaries.

Roscoe doesn’t provide a specific time, either. However, an interesting ordinance in regards to snow removal in Roscoe requires that every owner of a property with sidewalks to “remove and clear away, or cause to be removed and cleared away, snow, after at least two inches of snow has accumulated, and also accumulations of ice, sleet, or freezing rain. After initial clearance, the responsible person shall maintain the sidewalk in a reasonably clear condition.”