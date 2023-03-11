ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Chinese food is the most popular ethnic cuisine in the U.S.

Sometimes, however, a person’s eyes might be bigger than their stomach when they order takeout. They may find themselves having a bunch of leftovers, which is good for another meal.

Leftovers go bad after a while though, so it is important for them to know how long they have to safely dig in without having to worry about getting sick.

Chinese leftovers should last between three to four days in the fridge, according to PreparedCooks. However, certain ingredients could last in different longevities.

Shrimp, for example, has a short shelf life. This means that it might not last as long in the fridge. Vegetable-based dished will generally last longer than meat dishes.

The shortest shelf-life ingredients should be used as a guideline for when leftovers can be consumed. If one ingredient has a shelf life of four days but another only has a shelf life of two, the dish should be eaten withing two days.

It is important to remember that Chinese food that has been left out at room temperature is not safe to eat. They should be placed in the fridge as soon as they are cool.

Placing leftovers in clean, airtight container before putting them in the fridge can maximize their shelf life, as many takeout containers are not good for long-term storage.