ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is no secret that pizza is an insanely popular meal in the U.S., with $45.59 billion of the dish being sold in 2021.

With that much pizza being sold, there were probably a lot of leftovers that people want to save for later. They might be wondering, though, how long they have to eat those leftovers before it becomes unsafe.

A lot of its longevity has to do with how the pizza is stored in the fridge, according to Brooklyn Pizza Lover.

According to USDA guidelines, it can last up to four days after it was originally cooked and eaten if it is stored in an airtight container in the fridge.

There are certain ways to tell if pizza has gone bad.

It will get a hard and dry texture before it is unsafe to eat. Brooklyn Pizza Lover said that if it still tastes good, it is probably still safe to eat. However, this is not always the case, so it is important to check for other things as well.

For example, one of the first ways to tell that a pizza has gone bad is if it smells bad or has any mold. Eating pizza that it like this can lead to food poisioning.

Any leftover pizza should be place in the fridge within two hours of being out.