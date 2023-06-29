ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois residents have been breathing smoke from the Canadian wildfires since Tuesday. We wondered: what is the equivalent number of cigarettes we would have smoked by breathing the polluted air?

The haze and poor air quality is primarily caused by a high level of particulate matter 2.5, tiny particles of chemicals, soot, metals and soil, among others, found in the wildfire smoke.

These particles are so small that they can easily travel deep into the lungs and potentially the bloodstream, where they can spread throughout the body.

According to the British Heart Foundation, smoking one cigarette a day is the equivalent of breathing 28.8 g/m3 of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), which measures the micrograms of pollutants per cubic meter of air.

Rockford’s air quality on Wednesday morning reached an air quality index (AQI) measurement of 255 (204.9 g/m3) or “very unhealthy”, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The AQI index goes from 0-500, but anything over 300 is considered hazardous.

According to an online AQI to Cigarettes calculator, created by a Github user jasminedevv, 24 hours of exposure to that air would equal the equivalent of smoking 9.34 cigarettes.

Since Monday, the average AQI in Rockford has been 169, which for 72 hours of exposure would equal smoking 13.34 cigarettes.

Chicago measured the worst AQI rating in the world on Wednesday, with a score of 285, of which a 24 hour exposure would be the equivalent of smoking 10.70 cigarettes.

Short-term exposure can cause irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. While younger, healthy adults shouldn’t worry too much about the current air quality, certain at-risk groups should be more concerned.

The good news is a majority of healthy adults and children will recover quickly from wildfire smoke exposure and will not experience long-term health consequences, according to AirNow.

Those with heart or breathing problems, like asthma or high blood pressure, should monitor their exposure. Inhaling particulates can exacerbate existing conditions, and increase the risk of serious conditions like heart attack or stroke.

People over the age of 64 should also be particularly concerned with reducing their exposure, as one study found hospitalizations during wildfires increased the most in this age group. Young children and those who are pregnant are also more susceptible to negative health effects.

Regardless of age or condition, limiting exposure is in the best interest of everyone’s health. Reducing activity outside and wearing an N95 mask when out for long periods of time can minimize the amount of particulates inhaled.