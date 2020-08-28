How many local voters have applied for mail-in ballots?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than a million voters in Illinois have requested vote-by-mail ballots.
That number doesn’t include ballot applications automatically sent out to anyone who voted in the last three elections.
Illinois set a record 430,000 votes cast by mail in 2018.
Ballots will be mailed out to applicants on September 24th, which is also the same day early voting begins.
We reached out to local election clerks to find out how many voters in the stateline have applied for mail-in ballots.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY: 10,081
ROCKFORD: 13,288
BOONE: 4,020
STEPHENSON: Approx. 4,000
OGLE: 5,259
LEE: 2,206
