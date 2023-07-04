Two friends hands toasting with glasses of craft beer at the pub or bar. taproom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Independence Day is often celebrated with hot dogs, burgers, and beer. Yes, lot’s of beer.

And that makes for a dangerous day on the roads. According to MoneyGeek, the Fourth of July is the second deadliest day of the year for drunk driving, behind only New Year’s Day.

Hurting yourself or someone else is reason enough to not drink and drive, but what about the hurt on your wallet? How much will a DUI cost you?

The cost of a DUI extends beyond fines and lawyer fees, according to FightDUICharges.com. A DUI conviction could result in a required DUI education class, an ignition interlock device, an impounded car, a suspended license, and an increased insurance rate.

All of which add up to a pretty hefty sum. Along with the aforementioned fines and lawyer fees, a DUI could cost you between $10,000-$15,000.

However, that cost is merely an average estimation. Attorney fees could cost upwards $25,000, for example, if you choose to fight the DUI in court.