How much free food has Rockford City First Church handed out during the pandemic? 1.2 million pounds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thousands of local households will be able to put food on the table thanks to City First Church, which held it’s 11th drive-thru food bank of the pandemic on Tuesday.

City First partnered with Northwestern Food Bank for the distribution, which helped nearly 1,700 families.

Church leaders expect the need for food giveaways will remain even after the COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available, until the state’s economy recovers and residents are able to get back to work.

“It’s been seen throughout history that once the economy starts to pick back up, it takes a little while for the food sufficiency to pick back up as well,” said Pastor Lisa Seaton. “So, we’re going to be here handing out food for as long as we can.”

The church has handed out more than 1.2 million pounds of food during its giveaways. The next will take place in January, according to a church spokesperson.

MORE HEADLINES: