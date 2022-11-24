(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding?

While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. True costs of speeding tickets in the state can reach up to $1,124, according to NerdWallet. While the ticket itself might only be $164, it could lead to three years of high insurance rates.

A 40-year-old driver in Illinois that has had a recent speeding conviction could pay 27.5% more for their full coverage car insurance on average. Even if the driver was only going 16 miles per hour over the speed limit, they might be paying an extra $320 a year. That rate hike is usually steeper for younger drivers. For example, a 25-year-old full coverage could pay an additional $364 per year after their first speeding ticket.

Those that are found to be speeding can plead guilty and pay to go to traffic safety school to avoid a conviction. However, those schools costs differently depending on where the person is at. Drivers in Cook County have to pay an additional $46 on top of their ticket to even enroll in traffic safety school.