ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re considering entering the childcare profession and are curious about how much compensation you deserve in Illinois, there are a few things to consider.

On average, the base salary for a babysitter in Illinois is $34,755, according to some reports.

According to indeed.com, the average hourly rate for a babysitter is $20.13. Their database shows compensation ranging from $11.59 an hour to $34.95 an hour on the higher end.

The highest-paid cities in Illinois for babysitting are Chicago, Cicero, Oak Park, Evanston, Skokie, Oak Lawn, Des Plaines, and Mount Prospect.

Beginning January 1, 2023, Illinois’ minimum wage was raised to $13.00 an hour for individuals 18 years and older. Employees over 18 who do not receive tips may be paid $12.50 for the first 90 days with an employer.

Rates for childcare professionals can change from not only state-to-state, but family-to-family. Certain factors can influence your compensation, for example, the amount of children, the age of children, tasks or responsiblities performed while on the job, as well as other bills you may have to expense like paying for gas or groceries.