ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could receive up to $600 in income and property tax rebates, which are being sent out this week.

The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which Gov. Pritzker signed in April.

The rebate payments, which will take at least eight weeks to be issued in total, will be sent automatically to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit. Those who have not filed can still access the rebates after completing additional filing.

Individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent on another return will receive $50 rebates. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Tax return filers will also receive $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, with a maximum of three dependents.

The State of Illinois is also providing property tax rebates for eligible homeowners in an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 returns, up to a maximum of $300.

The payments will be made using the method used for your original tax refund, either check or direct deposit.

Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza said the distribution of the checks will begin September 12th and could take up to 8 weeks.

More details about how to claim rebate checks: